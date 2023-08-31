Travelers heading out for the Labor Day weekend, by car and plane

Many travelers are already on the move for Labor Day weekend, with the roads expected to be the busiest on Thursday afternoon, and passenger numbers at LAX are to peak on Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration predicts that this will be the third busiest holiday weekend of the year so far, behind only the Juneteenth weekend, which included Father's Day, and the Presidents Day break.

While Thursday at LAX will see 224,000 passengers, Friday will be slightly busier at the airport with 230,000 travelers expected.

Overall, 1.1 million are expected at LAX over the Labor Day weekend, Thursday through Monday, with the top five domestic destinations being: Seattle, Orlando, Anchorage, New York, and Las Vegas.

The roads will also be busy. The Automobile Club of Southern California expects Thursday, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to be the busiest time on the roads during the long Labor Day weekend. Friday is also expected to have higher than normal traffic volumes between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Locally, the top five destinations for Southern California residents are: Las Vegas, San Diego, the Central Coast (Santa Barbara to Monterey), the Grand Canyon and Mexico.