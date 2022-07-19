Travelers can now apply for their REAL ID at LAX

Travelers can apply for REAL ID right at LAX

California residents are now able to apply for their REAL ID application at Los Angeles International Airport, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday.

The pop-up application center is available at Terminal 8 on July 19, 21, 26 and 28 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Ticketed passengers and airport employees must start the online application and upload their documents at least 48 hours before heading to the center.

Travelers will need to bring their original uploaded documents to be verified at the airport, and a copy of their confirmation page. They will also need to provide a fingerprint and electronic signature and have their photograph taken to complete their application.

"Working together with United Airlines and LAX allows us to directly connect with the traveling public and provide them with a unique chance to get a REAL ID without a visit to a DMV office," said DMV Director Steve Gordon.

"Technology is making it easier for us to reach out to Californians and process applications using mobile tablets. We encourage folks to take advantage of this offer and get a REAL ID now. It may be your most important carry-on."

Passengers must have a REAL ID or other federally approved identification by May of 2023 in order to fly domestically.