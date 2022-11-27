Watch CBS News
Travel rush underway at LAX as 215,000 people expected to pass through airport

Sunday is expected to be among the busiest travel days of the year at the Los Angeles International Airport. 

LAX officials said they expect 215,000 travelers to pass through the airport as they return from their Thanksgiving breaks. 

"It's definitely very busy," said Sydney Ruse, a traveler at LAX. "I'm just hoping to make it to my terminal."

In addition, there were hundreds of delays and flight cancellations across the nation, especially on the East Coast which was experiencing extreme weather. Some 350 flights were believed to be impacted.

November 27, 2022

