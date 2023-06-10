Transit center opens in Torrance, brings enhanced transportation to South Bay region

City leaders gathered in Torrance on Friday to commemorate the grand opening of the Mary K. Giordano Regional Transit Center, which will expand access to the Greater Los Angeles area.

The brand new facility, which spans over five acres along Crenshaw Boulevard, will eventually become the last stop on the Metro C Light Rail, providing transportation to some of the Southland's most popular destinations.

"They will provide enhanced transportation service throughout the South Bay region with a renewed focus on creating connection to Hollywood Park, Sofi Stadium," said Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who oversees the 43rd Congressional District that spans over much of the region.

The transportation center will bring people of all backgrounds together as they get around to their respective destinations.

"Wall Street bankers sitting next to students and tourists and workers," said Senator Bill Allen, who represents Senate District 24, which also oversees the same area. "People from all different backgrounds who come together and ride together."

The center is named after Mary K. Giordano, who worked for the City of Torrance for 30 years and was monumental in finding creative ways to fund projects that benefitted the area — including her part in securing the nearly $26 million in grants to fund the center.

Though she didn't live to see the grand opening, her husband, Jim Specht, says that it would be a dream come true for her.

"She relished the fact that she was able to service the community and Torrance, which at one point had been left out of the freeway system," Specht said. "Due to her efforts, it's now going to be part of the light rail system, which will not only benefit us now, but my grandson and his grandkids."