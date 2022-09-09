Transient arrested in attempted sexual assault of masseuse at Pasadena health spa

Less than half an hour after Pasadena police asked for the public's help finding a man they say tried to sexually assault a masseuse, officers potted him walking with a bicycle and recognized him as the suspect in that incident.

(credit: Pasadena Police Department)

Victor Hugo Vega, a 45-year-old transient was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after Pasadena police officers saw him walking in the area of Walnut Street and Hill Avenue. Police say the officers immediately recognized him as the suspect wanted for an attempted sexual assault at a health spa in the 2000 block of East Colorado Boulevard on Sunday.

Police believe Vega is the same man who entered the unidentified health spa and requested a massage from an employee. But before the massage commenced, the man assaulted the female employee and brandished a firearm.

"During the lengthy assault, the suspect attempted to sexually assault the employee," police said.

After officers recognized him as the man wanted in the sexual assault, he ran off as they tried to make contact. He was arrested after a short foot pursuit, and police say he confessed to the sexual assault. Detectives also found the BB gun brandished during the assault.

Vega is being held on $100,000 bail. Police say they are preparing a criminal case against him for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.