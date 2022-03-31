Transgender Americans will soon have another choice for gender on their passports

American passports will soon allow transgender travelers to select a new "X" gender marker, federal officials announced Thursday, which happens to be International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Starting April 11, travelers will be able to choose male, female or "X" for transgender, non-binary, or gender non-conforming, and the gender selected will not need to match what's on a person's supporting documentation, such as their birth certificate.

"You know, the freedom of being yourself," traveler Tiffany McCain said. "It's a great idea, it really is."

The Biden Administration says many transgender Americans still face systemic barriers, discrimination, and acts of violence, so the change to passports will be the first step to make the federal government more inclusive of all gender identities. Some of the changes coming include expanding the "X" gender marker to airlines and other federal travel programs, and to make it easier for transgender people to change their gender information in Social Security administration records.

The TSA is also being instructed on less invasive screening protocols, and new body scanners coming to airports will be gender neutral. The new screeners are expected to be working in airports by 2023.

"TSA is routinely updating its technologies and procedures in an effort to enhance security and improvement in checkpoint efficiency and passenger experience," the agency said in a statement.