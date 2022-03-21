Train hauling lumber derails in Colton, sparks fire

One person was injured after a Union Pacific train carrying lumber derailed in Colton Monday morning.

"I hoped it wasn't going to come into the house," said witness Ashley Caldera, who lives a few hundred yards away from the crash. "It's scary."

A Union Pacific train derails in Colton, Calif. March 21, 2022. (CBSLA)

The derailment occurred in the area of K and 5th streets at around 7:30 a.m.

According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, 13 train cars and three locomotives derailed, sparking a fire in the process.

San Bernardino County Fire crews responded and extinguished the blaze. A contractor was injured as crews worked to clear the tracks.

"They were trying to move that car there and they put the hook on a spot that wasn't real strong on that car," said witness Tracy Paugh. "The tractor ripped it off and the chain whipped him. I'm pretty sure it broke his arm."

The accident is about one mile away from where another Union Pacific train derailed nearly a decade ago.

"I woke up this morning looked through my kitchen window and I just see the train all over the place," said witness Zoey Montero. "Seems like the scene of a movie so very alarming. I think it's the second time its happened but not as bad as this."

The cause of the derailment was unclear. Colton police were also investigating.