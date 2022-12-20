Watch CBS News
Train carrying iron ore derails in Victorville; more than a dozen cars overturned

A train carrying iron ore derailed in Victorville Tuesday morning. 

According to Union Pacific, the train derailed at around 8 a.m. near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18. 

In all, 23 cars derailed, more than half of which overturned on their side. Those cars were carrying iron ore, according to railroad officials. 

No one was injured in the incident. 

Cleanup crews were sent to the scene to begin clearing the cars from the tracks, which are indefinitely closed. 

Officials were working to investigate what caused the derailment. 

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

December 20, 2022

