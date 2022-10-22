Traffic crash in Malibu on PCH leads to power outage

Some residents in Malibu were without power on Saturday after a car crashed into a building on Pacific Coast Highway and also struck a utility pole.

The crash was reported at 1:36 p.m. in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to Sgt. Brandon Painter of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Malibu/Lost Hills station.

It's unclear how many people were injured in the crash however there was at least one minor injury.

The city of Malibu reported that power was out along PCH between Topanga Canyon Road and Big Rock Drive. Southern California Edison workers were called to the scene to help restore power for the customers that were affected by the crash.