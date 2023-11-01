Traffic backups on 101 in Hollywood after pedestrian hit and killed

Major backups on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood

The southbound lanes on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood were closed after a pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. at the Vermont Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The identity of the victim killed has not been released yet. One lane reopened around 7:30 a.m. as the crash remains under investigation.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.