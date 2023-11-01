Traffic backups on 101 in Hollywood after pedestrian hit and killed
The southbound lanes on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood were closed after a pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported around 5 a.m. at the Vermont Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The identity of the victim killed has not been released yet. One lane reopened around 7:30 a.m. as the crash remains under investigation.
Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.
