Pedestrian hit and killed on 91 Freeway near Anaheim

All lanes of the westbound 91 Freeway are back open after a person was struck and killed in Yorba Linda area Monday morning.

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. at Gypsum Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP a red sedan was on the right shoulder and said a man was in lanes of traffic "trying to touch vehicles and get them to stop."

Around 12:22 a.m., a witness reported a large unknown item was in lanes and vehicles were almost running into it.

Authorities said the pedestrian may have been trying to fix a disabled car when he was struck by another vehicle.

The Orange County coroner's office arrived at the scene at 12:42 a.m.

The CHP shut down all westbound lanes except HOV lanes for the investigation. Traffic was backed up all the way to the 15 Freeway in Corona. All lanes reopened around 8 a.m.