Toys 'R' Us is back in Burbank, but just for filming

A Toys 'R' Us storefront pops up in Burbank for filming, not for shoppers

The throwback, good vibes of seeing the rainbow Toys 'R' Us letters next to Geoffrey the Giraffe is stirring up some kid-like excitement, but it turns out the Burbank mock storefront is for a movie set.

The toy store set has taken over the former Kmart location at 1000 N. San Fernando Blvd., where filming for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, "Michael" is to take place.

A mock Toys 'R' Us storefront is up in Burbank for a movie set. KCAL News

Jackson was known to go on massive Toys 'R' Us shopping sprees in the '80s and '90s.

A 1993 Los Angeles Times article detailed how Jackson splurged in a Taiwanese Toys 'R' Us, spending $5,000 filling 10 shopping carts with Barbie dolls, video games, water pistols, and other toys for young fans.

"Michael" is directed by Antoine Fuqua and is slated for release in April 2025.

The toy giant filed for bankruptcy in September 2017 and announced liquidation sales shortly after. In 2018, as stores were closing, discounts up to 90% were offered, leaving shelves picked clean.