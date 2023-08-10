Watch CBS News
Tourists describe tense evacuation from Maui

By KCAL-News Staff, Lesley Marin, Tom Wait, Jeff Nguyen

/ KCAL News

Locals, tourists recall horrifying evacuation from Maui as fires consume historic Lahaina
Locals, tourists recall horrifying evacuation from Maui as fires consume historic Lahaina 03:44

Lahaina, a once picturesque paradise rich with Hawaiian history has transformed into a surreal apocalyptic scene as horrifying fires, fueled by powerful winds, have forced thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate. 

"I know for a fact people didn't get out," said survivor Claire Kent, who worked on the boats docked nearby by the city. "When we were pulling away there were quite a few homeless people in the area, and people were just not able or didn't have access to vehicles."

Witnesses said people were using the ocean to shield themselves from the nearby flames. 

Catastrophic wildfires in Maui kill at least 6 people 03:15

"The flames were literally a football field away from us," said Maui resident Daron Nishimoto. 

Nishimoto added that soon after officers came by with a mandatory evacuation order. 

Jim Rodriguez, who works on KCAL News' assignment desk, said that when he landed at the nearby airport it seemed like he landed into one of the fires. 

"It was very surreal," he said. 

Additionally, Rodriguez said the nearby roads were impassable, forcing him to spend a night at the airport. 

"It was a big relief to get off the island," he said.

Many others shared Rodriguez's relief.

"There was obviously no TV, no internet, we had no cell service. We had no idea what was happening," tourist Alison Wallendorf said. 

Wallendorf, who is also the sister of KCAL News reporter Tom Wait, said their only source of information was a voice playing through the public address system telling them to get ready for evacuation. She and her family hopped into their car and rushed to get out of the area. 

"It was actually really scary because there are two ways out of the hotel," said Wallendorf. "We were in that traffic for over an hour."

Lahaina has been devastated by this fire with more than 270 homes and buildings damaged or destroyed. On Maui, officials have reported at least six deaths. 

