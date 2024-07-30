Tourist tests positive for measles after visiting businesses in Anaheim

Orange County public health officials confirmed Tuesday night that a measles case was detected in a tourist who visited a few businesses near Disneyland.

"Measles is highly contagious and can lead to severe disease in some individuals," Orange County Health Officer Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong said.

The tourist visited three Anaheim businesses while they were still infectious:

Walmart at 1120 S. Anaheim Blvd. between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on July 27

Anaheim Global Medical Center Emergency Department at 1025 S. Anaheim Blvd., between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 28



CVS Pharmacy at 1676 W. Katella Ave. between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on July 28.

The Orange County Health Care Agency recommended that anyone who visited those businesses around the same time as the tourist should ensure they were immune to measles. Those who are not fully immunized or are unsure should talk with a healthcare provider about getting the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccine.

"It spreads very easily by air and by direct contact with an infected person," Chinsio Kwong said.

Also, public health officials also recommended they monitor themselves for any illness that comes with a fever and/or an unexplained rash that appears seven to 21 days after exposure.

If symptoms start to appear, doctors recommend individuals stay and home and call a health care provider for guidance immediately.

"People are contagious from approximately four days before the rash begins through four days after the rash appears," Chinsio-Kwong said.

The HCA has partnered with the Anaheim Global Medical Center to contact anyone who may have been exposed and is at an increased risk of severe outcomes, which includes infants, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune systems.

"Common symptoms include fever, rash, cough and red, watery eyes," Chinsio-Kwong said. "Anyone suspecting that they have measles should call their medical provider before arriving at the medical office, to avoid exposing others to the measles virus. Immunization provides the best protection."

HCA said measles is found across the globe, including Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. It added that MMR vaccines may usually have mild side effects like soreness in the area where the shot was given but are safe and outweigh any risks.