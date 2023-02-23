'Tough As Nails' winner Jorge Zavala talks about how the show helped change his life

You saw him come out on top during the season finale but for Jorge Zavala, but what he really loved were the lessons he learned while on the show "Tough As Nails."

"I feel like I got a lot of personal growth on the show," he said. "Really got to understand a know what I'm capable of."

Zavala, who is from Ontario, went to Walnut High School and got a job working in construction before training through his union to be a concrete form setter in California. He joined 12 other blue-collar workers featured in this season of "Tough As Nails." Contestants come from different backgrounds like construction, mechanics and carpentry.

"A lot of us get up at 3 in the morning, 4 in the morning and work hard every day — 12-14 hour shifts and come home," said Zavala.

His experience on the show has made him proud to be a blue-collar worker.

"If you ask any blue-collar workers, we're proud of what we do. We love what we do," said Zavala. "It's cool having a show like this, that's really able to show the public and everybody else we love what we do and it's ok to work with your hands."

With all the lessons he learned, Zavala said the highlight of the show was the people he met.

"We text every day," he said. "Everyone's ending updates, what's going on in their lives."

He developed an especially tight bond with fellow contestant Sergio Robles, so close that he was even offered a job.

"Since the show ended Sergio and I have linked up," Zavala said. "He called me one day and was like 'Hey you want to come work with me."

And although his time on TV may have ended, the husband and father of three hopes his message doesn't.

"It's ok to work with your hands," Zavala said. "When I was in high school nobody ever told me I could have this great life — love my life — and that's what the union gave to me."

He hopes that when his kids watch the show they know that they can do anything they aspire to do.

"I want my kids to be able to watch the show and see me and know if they put their mind to anything they can do it," Zavala said.