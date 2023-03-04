Torrance's Alpine Village closes after more than 50 years

For more than 50 years Alpine Village in Torrance has been a well-known spot for the South Bay's German-themed needs.

Many people from Southern California flocked there for the Oktoberfests, bakeries and an authentic German market. However, all of these stores will be no more, marking an end to this iconic spot.

"Sad. I'm going to miss it," said customer Alex Filmore.

The property where Alpine Village lies was sold this week. Store owners learned a day after it went through after they were served with an eviction notice. They had 30 days to leave.

"Sad, the way they handled it," said owner Chris Weike. "Walked in and gave us a letter."

Before the stores were served the notice, the Alpine Market closed this week — the swap meet and cafe a week earlier. The shop owners blamed poor management for the loss in popularity and the declining upkeep of Alpine Village. The area was visibly deteriorating.

On early Friday evening, a security guard sits solely outside a shack as vendors closed early for the day.

Some tenants believe that the Village will transform into a truck yard to store cargo containers for the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

The new owners are not publicly commenting.