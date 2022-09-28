Watch CBS News
Local News

Torrance police motorcycle officer involved in crash on northbound 405 Freeway in Carson

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Torrance police motorcycle officer involved in 405 Freeway injury crash
Torrance police motorcycle officer involved in 405 Freeway injury crash 00:34

All lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway were briefly closed after a police officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash in the Carson area.

carson-motor-officer-crash.jpg

The crash was reported at about 5:50 a.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway at Wilmington Avenue in Carson. According to the CHP, a van apparently collided with a Torrance police motor officer.

One person was being taken to a trauma center, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials. The officer, however, was not injured, according to the CHP.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 6:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.