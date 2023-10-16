Torrance police investigate shooting at pumpkin patch

The Torrance Police Department was investigating a shooting at a pumpkin patch.

The incident happened around 8:12 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot on Del Amo Circle East and Carson Street. According to police, a woman fired a shot at the location and immediately fled the scene. She was located by officers a short time later, along with a gun, investigators added.

No one was struck by gunfire, and it was determined to be an isolated incident by officers.

The motive for the shooting has not been released.

