Watch CBS News
Local News

Torrance police investigate shooting at pumpkin patch

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Torrance Police Department was investigating a shooting at a pumpkin patch. 

The incident happened around 8:12 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot on Del Amo Circle East and Carson Street. According to police, a woman fired a shot at the location and immediately fled the scene. She was located by officers a short time later, along with a gun, investigators added. 

No one was struck by gunfire, and it was determined to be an isolated incident by officers. 

The motive for the shooting has not been released. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on October 16, 2023 / 10:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.