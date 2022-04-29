Torrance car wash fined more than $800,000 for allegedly underpaying workers

A local car wash has been fined more than $800,000 for allegedly underpaying its workers.

According to the state's Labor Commissioner's Office, Torrance Car Wash violated minimum wage, overtime and contract wage rules.

The investigation revealed that employees that worked over 80 hours per week were never paid for over 80 hours.

State regulators found that more than 35 workers lost money due to wage theft violations.