Tornadic activity reported near Pismo Beach

Strong gusty winds knock over trees during possible tornadic activity in Grover Beach

The National Weather Service has received reports of a tornado near Pismo and Grover Beaches.

The organization said the reports are unconfirmed but severe thunderstorms are passing through the area.

Strong convection is spreading east of Pt Conception & will continue to move eastward over the next 2-3 hrs over Ventura & LA Counties. Damaging wind gusts to 60 mph, nickel sized hail & brief heavy downpours expected along with possible tornadoes. #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/goa7E49lmn — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 8, 2024

The storm is on its way to Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The NWS said wind gusts will reach about 60 mph and will accompanied by nickel-sized hail and heavy rain. It is possible a tornado will form in these conditions.

There is a severe thunderstorm warning active for Santa Barbara County until 6:45 p.m.