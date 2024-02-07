Tornadic activity reported near Pismo Beach
The National Weather Service has received reports of a tornado near Pismo and Grover Beaches.
The organization said the reports are unconfirmed but severe thunderstorms are passing through the area.
The storm is on its way to Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The NWS said wind gusts will reach about 60 mph and will accompanied by nickel-sized hail and heavy rain. It is possible a tornado will form in these conditions.
There is a severe thunderstorm warning active for Santa Barbara County until 6:45 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.