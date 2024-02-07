Watch CBS News
Local News

Tornadic activity reported near Pismo Beach

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Strong gusty winds knock over trees during possible tornadic activity in Grover Beach
Strong gusty winds knock over trees during possible tornadic activity in Grover Beach 03:09

The National Weather Service has received reports of a tornado near Pismo and Grover Beaches. 

The organization said the reports are unconfirmed but severe thunderstorms are passing through the area.

The storm is on its way to Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The NWS said wind gusts will reach about 60 mph and will accompanied by nickel-sized hail and heavy rain. It is possible a tornado will form in these conditions. 

There is a severe thunderstorm warning active for Santa Barbara County until 6:45 p.m.

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 5:56 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.