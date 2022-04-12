Topgolf opens first-of-its-kind experience in El Segundo with venue and newly renovated lakes at El Segundo Golf Course

Topgolf Entertainment Group, a modern day, technology-enabled golf entertainment company, is set to open a first-of-its-kind experience in El Segundo on Friday, April 15. The location features traditional and non-traditional ways to play golf through the company's signature three-level venue experience as well as an adjacent 10-hole, lighted, par-3 golf course.

"This is a very exciting opening for Topgolf as the game of golf continues to grow and diversify both on and off the course. We are thrilled to be part of this movement and for the opportunity to become a part of the El Segundo community," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Artie Starrs. "From the variety of experiences to the next-level technology features, our El Segundo location will bring the power of play to so many as we continue to shape the future of golf."

The Topgolf venue in El Segundo is an open-air, three-level venue that features 102 outdoor hitting bays, a restaurant and sports bar offering chef-inspired menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming for all ages.

The venue is fully equipped with Topgolf's latest technology including a giant TV wall, brand-new ball dispenser units, large HD screens in the outfield, and the company's signature Toptracer technology. Toptracer is the most trusted ball-tracing technology in the golf industry, powering the experience at the venue and enabling players at Topgolf to enjoy favorite games including Angry Birds and Jewel Jam.

As part of the unmatched experience, Topgolf partnered with renowned golf course designer Mike Angus to refresh and reintroduce the beloved Lakes at El Segundo golf course to the community.

The course features a 10-hole, par-3 course where players can have laid back fun while playing a round of traditional golf. The course was uniquely designed to not only challenge the experienced golfer, but also create a fun experience for the novice golfer. Each hole is unique as players discover quirky names and hidden gems throughout the course.

Similar to what players can experience in venue or see on TV during professional golf majors, the 10th hole of the course is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology that allows players to trace their shots like the pros. After assuming operations of The Lakes at El Segundo, Topgolf renovated the golf course complete with new turf and grass, refurbished lakes, night-lighting, a built-in music system, and a brand-new Golf Shop offering food, beverages and golf equipment.

If @georgelopez thinks they've got it all figured out, then @Topgolf must be doing something right!

The newest location in @cityofelsegundo is open for golfers of all ages, all times of day & night as @jaimemaggio shows us tonite at 10:45 on #KCAL9 @Tisha_Alyn @hallylead #TopGolf pic.twitter.com/HB4Ij917nI — CBSLA Sports Central (@SportsCentralLA) April 11, 2022

Beyond playing at the venue and golf course, Topgolf El Segundo and The Lakes at El Segundo will collectively employ approximately 500 Associates, further strengthening the Greater Los Angeles area's economy.

As part of Topgolf's ongoing commitment to bring the power of play to the community, Topgolf hosted a unique ceremonial eightsome charity swing event that benefited the local Los Angeles Make-A-Wish® Chapter. Composed of local celebrities, well-known golfers, and public officials, Topgolf donated $20,000 to grant a child's wish in the greater Los Angeles area.

"If you're not a golfer, it's much like romance, you don't have to be romantic to get the job done. You don't need to be a good golfer to come out here and play," said George Lopez. "And you can play at night!"

This latest Topgolf in El Segundo marks the fourth venue to serve the state of California alongside venues in Ontario, San Jose and Roseville (Sacramento).