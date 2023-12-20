Last-minute tech gift ideas for under $200

Tech and digital lifestyle expert, Jessica Naziri, shares the top gifts for all the techies in your life, including the Tadpole, the smallest webcam, which makes you look and sound better on video calls.

1) Tadpole

Opal wants you to look and sound better on video calls. Co-founding team that hail from Uber, Google, Jump and Plaid (among others), bringing superior design and technology to webcams. The Tadpole is the smallest webcam ever built (35g, 3.5 x 4.5cm), with a category-first directional microphone, a mirrorless 4k Sony sensor and the easiest way to mute your call with a single tap.

It has the first microphone that can only hear what the camera sees – VisiMic only lets in sound from what the camera is showing, so anything off mic: babies crying, dogs barking, construction, can't be heard.

It has an easy mute button – rather than fiddling with software to go on mute, you simply tap the USB plug, to quickly go on and off mute.

2) Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

The Echo Show 10, with its massive touchscreen, is the ultimate smart display for spacious homes and large households. It's an ideal fit for users with numerous smart devices, featuring a built-in smart hub, powerful speakers, and a 13MP camera with auto framing. The 10.1" HD screen follows you, making it perfect for the kitchen, where you can enjoy music, Netflix, Prime Video, recipes, and smart home control. Enhance family connections with features like Alexa calling and Drop In, fostering closeness even across distances.

3) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) make for exceptional gifts due to their cutting-edge technology and premium features. With active noise cancellation, they offer an immersive audio experience, creating a personal sound sanctuary for the recipient. The sleek design, customizable fit, and water-resistant build ensure comfort and durability. Seamless integration with Apple devices, hands-free Siri access, and spatial audio support elevate the overall user experience. Whether for a music enthusiast, a frequent traveler, or someone seeking convenience, the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are a thoughtful and high-quality gift choice.

4) Yoto Mini

Tech toys" doesn't have to mean video games. The YOTO mini is a screen-free audio platform that lets kids explore stories, music, activities, sound effects, radio, podcasts – they can just slide a card in and hear their favorite songs and stories, or even tune into Yoto's original podcast and radio station. It's a great device to have in your home, and the Mini version makes it a good companion for long trips as well.

5) Stand One Max 3-in Charger

This 3-in one charger harnesses the power of MagSafe and wireless charging to simultaneously power your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all in a single, timeless design. Machined from high-quality metal and glass and weighing in at almost 2 pounds, Stand One Max combines luxury and efficiency.

6) Grid Studio Framed Tech

The Framed Tech series by GRID pays homage to the biggest tech icons to have graced our pockets, by disassembling them and laying all parts out in an ultra-organized fashion, creating these modern works of art. The series includes deconstructions of several generations of iPhone, the original iPod Touch, to several iconic phones such as the BlackBerry and Nokia. Each disassembled gadget comes in a lightbox frame so you can show your love for these great tech icons by proudly displaying them on the wall of your man cave, for a fair bit of nostalgic cool.