Top tech gadgets for the 2023 holiday season: Tech Tuesday

From the Dyson AirWrap to the HP Smart Tank All-in-One Printer, tech expert and TechSesh.co gadget reviewer, Jessica Naziri shares her top tech picks that everyone in the family can enjoy.

HP Smart Tank 7301 All-in-One Printer

The HP Smart Tank 7301 All-in-One Printer is the perfect gift for everyone in the family, providing a seamless printing experience for each users' needs.

Designed for the whole family and home office agile hybrid workers, the Smart Tank 7301's outstanding print quality at a low cost provides reliable printing on everyday paper. Whether you are printing important documents with vibrant graphics and crisp text or you're a family looking to print colorful creations with a few taps this holiday season , the Smart Tank 7301 offers a seamless experience from start to finish.

In addition to bringing cost savings and productivity to the busy holiday season, the Smart Tank 7301's high-capacity ink tank also features sustainability elements, perfect for the planet conscious home. Families can reduce plastic waste through the Smart Tank's refillable ink bottles offering up to 2 years of ink in the box keeps you printing at a fraction of the cost. The device is also made with up to 25% recycled plastic, seamlessly blending into your home.

Price: $419.00

Meta Quest 3 (Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Platform)

Expand your world with Meta Quest 3, a mixed reality headset that lets you jump into full immersion or blend physical and virtual worlds to bring a new era of how we work and play. It's the most powerful Quest yet, powered by Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2. Experience more true-to-life MR and VR experiences with double the graphical performance, 8x better AI and more. And with an incredible library of 500+ immersive apps, there's something for everyone to discover.

Price: $499.99

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform to blaze through work on 5G connectivity, then stream shows and play games with virtually no lag. Keep going for hours and hours with a long-lasting battery, up to 26 hours. Enhance your productivity with a versatile 2-in-1 laptop that effortlessly turns into a tablet.

Price: $1499.99

MobileX Wireless

A majority of Americans with unlimited plans are wasting upwards of $50/month (15GB) on data they don't use. MobileX is a new wireless service that gives consumers ultimate control over their phone bill and uses AI to completely customize your phone plan.

The app predicts how much data you'll need each month to build the perfect plan for your needs. This way, you pay for only the data you use, never for what you don't. MobileX plans are available starting at $4.08/month for the personalized plans with unlimited plans starting at $14.88/month.

The MobileX app is available on the Apple and Google Play app stores and can be activated via a physical SIM card or eSIM. MobileX runs on the Verizon Network, ensuring excellent coverage.

Prices starting at $4.08/month

Dyson Air Wrap Complete Long Diffuse

Know anyone hair-obsessed? The Airwrap uses air and Dyson's top-of-the line technology to style your hair flawlessly and with ease (you know, if you're a twenty-something with a vendetta against heat tools, like me).

It's designed for multiple hair types, lengths, and styles. The Airflow temperature is measured over 40 times a second to prevent extreme heat damage and breakage as you dry and you can easily curl, shape, smooth, and hide flyaways with no extreme heat during styling. Specially engineered attachments -- including barrels, brushes, and the Coanda smoothing dryer -- harness enhanced Coanda airflow for supreme styling.

This is a great gift for any hair styling-obsessed family member or friend who doesn't already have one.

Price: $599.99