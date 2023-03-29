Watch CBS News
Tonight at 11: Kristine Lazar looks at "ghost kitchens"

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Tonight at 11pm on KCAL News: Ghost Kitchens
Tonight at 11pm on KCAL News: Ghost Kitchens 00:15

A local man's recent tweet went viral after he thought he was ordering delivery from a trendy grilled cheese restaurant called 'The Meltdown' - when it was actually his neighborhood 'Denny's'! 

Tonight, On Your Side's Kristine Lazar looks into "ghost kitchens" - where familiar chains rebrand to drum up business on delivery apps!

