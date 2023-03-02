Tommy Lasorda I-5 Freeway dedication to honor the late Dodgers great

The late, legendary Dodgers great, Tommy Lasorda, will officially have a stretch of the I-5 Freeway dedicated in his name on Saturday.

The stretch of freeway in Fullerton will be named Tommy Lasorda Memorial Highway, as Lasorda lived in Fullerton for a period of time before the Dodgers moved west in 1958.

"Fullerton held a very special place in Tommy's heart, and we know how proud he would be to be standing here today," said Stan Kasten, president & CEO of Los Angeles Dodgers, in a statement.

Lasorda played for the Dodgers, coached the team, and then became manager. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame as a manager in 1997. He won two World Championships, four National League championships, eight division titles, and 1,599 games.

The 2021 legislative bill honoring Lasorda with the freeway dedication was authored by Los Angeles and Orange County representative, Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva.

"Tommy Lasorda embodied the spirit and love of the game of baseball, dedicating his life to the game by managing one of the most successful baseball franchises and encouraging the success of his players," said Quirk-Silva." It was Lasorda's humanitarianism and spirit of goodwill towards kids everywhere that made him a legend."

The Los Angeles Dodgers partnered to help fund this permanent memorial in Fullerton. The exact location of the sign is Southbound I-5 before Lincoln Avenue and Northbound I-5 before Ball Road.

The ceremony Saturday morning will serve as the kickoff to the West Fullerton Little League opening ceremonies at James Carter Field.