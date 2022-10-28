Watch CBS News
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen officially file for divorce

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

After 13 years of marriage, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced the he and his wife Gisele Bündchen have officially filed for divorce. 

The future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and seven time Super Bowl champion announced the divorce on his Instagram page Friday morning after reports circulated social media indicating the news.

fgkkozqxeaqxrbg.jpg
Tom Brady/Instagram

Brady and Bündchen got married in 2009 in Santa Monica when the former was in the middle of his long and successful tenure with the New England Patriots. 

The couple had two kids during their marriage. 

During his career with the Patriots, Bündchen raised concerns about her husband's health playing in the NFL. ,

Bündchen also confirmed the divorce on her Instagram page. 

fgkqs3hxkaesraw.jpg
Gisele/Instagram

After announcing his retirement from the NFL early in the offseason, Bradly quickly reverted his decision and made it clear that he would return for his 23rd season in the NFL. 

That news quickly drew speculation about a rift in the marriage between Brady and Bündchen, whose net worth is estimated around $400 million, according to TMZ.

So far this season has been a tough one for Brady and Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are 3-5 after losing Thursday night 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 8:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

