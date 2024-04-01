Toluca Lake residents outraged over growing pile of trash near homeless encampment

Residents in Toluca Lake are outraged over the massive pile of growing trash at a now-vacant gas station, which has turned into a homeless encampment.

The encampment is located near Moorpark Street and Vineland Avenue and has drawn the attention of nearby business owners as the amount of waste has seemingly grown over recent weeks.

The buildup of trash started at the vacant gas station but soon spilled onto the sidewalk, which some people are describing as a "garbage dump" as more and more homeless people moved into the area.

Despite their attempts to contact city officials and law enforcement, nothing has yet been done.

Residents have taken matters into their own hands, organizing efforts on social media to call local city leaders, including City Council member Paul Krekorian, and demand action.

KCAL News' requests for comment on the matter have not yet been answered.