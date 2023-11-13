Tips to make the most out of holiday shopping and spare your wallet along the way

Looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping? We've got a list of tips to help you save time and your wallet ahead of Christmas!

As consumer debt reaches record high levels, surpassing the $1 trillion mark for the first time in history, many have expressed concerns about how they're going to make this holiday feel as special as years past.

With a new focus on saving money, KCAL News takes a look at the best days to shop and ways to spare your bank account in the process.

First off, Smart Shopping Expert Trae Bodge, says that it's unlikely shoppers will see the same massive discounts that they did last year, when COVID-era supply chain issues forced sellers to do what they could to clear their shelves.

"I'm expecting more like business as usual," Bodge said while speaking with KCAL. However, she does believe that shoppers can experience some price relief in one major department.

"The strongest, deepest discounts that I'm hearing about are in apparel," she siad. "You can go anywhere from say, 50 to 70% off."

She says that electronics, toys and beauty supplies will likely see deals in the range of 20-30%.

One major factor that many don't take into account? When you hit the stores.

"As we head into December, we will see a lot of discounting happening in toys," she said. "And also anything holiday-themed. Maybe gift sets will be on sale because retailers will be looking to clear that merchandise out."

While many shoppers will rely on the usual Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals incoming, Bodge also advises to keep an eye out for Dec. 14, which is "Free Shipping Day" with guaranteed delivery by Christmas Day.

"And then, Super Saturday, which is the 23rd so that's right before Christmas, a lot of retailers will be discounting aggressively on that day," she said.

She also says to keep an eye out for dealers that will price match items as well, like Target, Walmart and Best Buy.

On top of all of this, she also advises that shoppers stick to these simple tips:

Stay within your budget,

Make a list and stick to it,

Price compare between stores, and

Keep your receipts.

Though the holidays are known for their joy and festivities, they usually come with a lot of stress, which is why a little preparation before your shopping expeditions can go a long way!