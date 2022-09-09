Hiker found dead 4 days after going to seek help for girlfriend suffering from heat exhaustion in Southern California

Record heat threatens California's power grid California's record heat wave fuels wildfires, puts strain on power grid 02:33

A hiker who went missing in scorching temperatures has been found dead four days after leaving a Southern California trail to seek help for his girlfriend, authorities said Thursday.

Tim Sgrignoli, 29, and his girlfriend were hiking on a trail in Gaviota, near Santa Barbara, on Sunday afternoon when she began to suffer from heat exhaustion, fire officials said. Sgrignoli, of Ventura, went missing after going to look for some water and help while his girlfriend stayed near a shaded cave, KEYT-TV reported.

His body was found Thursday near Highway 101, Santa Barbara County Sheriff spokesperson Raquel Zick said in a statement. No foul play is suspected and heat was "likely a contributing factor" to Sgrignoli's death, Zick said.

The girlfriend was hoisted to safety on Sunday, but the search for Sgrignoli had continued, Santa Barbara County Fire officials said.

Peak incident Update: SBC drone O/S, working coordinated search w/SBC ASU. Hoist rescue photo of female hiker. Search continues for boyfriend who went to get water & help. Reported & possibly seen walking on HWY 101 NB side headed SB near Refugio by passerby. pic.twitter.com/Iou9nyzORS — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) September 5, 2022

On Monday, fire officials said 60 personnel, multiple search dogs, drones and helicopters had been deployed to search for Sgrignoli.

The temperature in the area hit 108 degrees on Sunday, according to AccuWeather, and continued to stay in the triple digits through Thursday. A heat wave, which started just before Labor Day weekend, has broken at least a dozen temperature records in California.

Sgrignoli's cause of death is still under investigation.