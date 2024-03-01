Tiktokers trespass future Clippers arena in Inglewood, post video online

Two teens made their way into an under-construction arena in Inglewood meant for the Clippers and posted a video of the incident to TikTok.

The video, posted online earlier this week, shows two male suspects wandering through the $2 billion arena, shooting baskets on a practice court and deploying a fire extinguisher.

"We know where the hazards are at but they don't know," said Dante Kirkland, a construction worker at the site. "They could just fall in a ditch and go 100 feet down."

Inglewood Mayor James Butts said officials have identified the trespassers and their parents.

"It's dangerous and it's private property," said Mayor Butts. "It's unacceptable."

The pair can be seen roaming through the construction site, eventually making their way onto what appears to be a basketball court, where one of the trespassers picks up a ball and starts throwing some baskets. At one point, one of the culprits grabs a fire extinguisher and sprays it at one of the basketball hoops. The pair also appear to make it to the building's roof.

The trespassers make no effort to conceal their faces or identities, and the video of their antics was posted to social media sites that have previous footage of break-ins at nearby SoFi Stadium.

The arena is expected to be completed in time for next season.