Tiger Woods struggles in first round of Open Championship

It was a tough day at the office for Tiger Woods at St. Andrews on Thursday.

Playing in just his fourth competitive tournament since suffering a devastating leg injury following a single car crash in Rolling Hills Estates back in February 2021, Woods' lack of time playing on the PGA Tour certainly showed in the first round of the Open Championship at the Old Course in Fife, Scotland.

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Tiger Woods at the top of his swing as he plays his shot from the 18th hole tee during the first round of The 150th Open Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews on July 14, 2022 in St. Andrews, Scotland. Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Woods, a three-time champion of the British Open who has made it clear time after time that the Old Course at St. Andrew's is his favorite course in the world, finished his round with a whopping score of six-over 78.

After a double bogey on the par 4 first hole, Woods quickly fell to four over par after consecutive bogeys on the third and fourth holes.

He'd eventually fall to six-over par after a double bogey on the par 4 seventh hole.

However, Woods showed some life after a birdie on back-to-back holes on No. 9 and No. 10.

It was up and down the rest of the way for the 15-time major champion, who still hopes to catch World Golf Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus, who holds the all-time lead with 18 major championships.

Unfortunately, Thursday was another testament to the reality that Woods' game has diminished. Albeit, after a spinal fusion operation in 2017, multiple microdiscectomies to alleviate pain in his back and a "long surgical procedure" to repair lower right leg and ankle injuries he suffered in the crash that took place near Rancho Palos Verdes.

The elements at the Old Course have not been very forgiving.

But after a long absence and serious lower body injuries, it's hard to expect Woods to compete with the young and talented players that are currently leading the tournament.

American Cameron Young is the first-round leader after shooting 8-under-64 in his first round. Irishman and good friend of Woods, Rory McIlroy, currently sits in second after carding a 6-under-66.

Nevertheless, it's certainly a good sign to see the most accomplished golfer of his generation played at the home of golf - St. Andrews.