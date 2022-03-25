Tiger Woods' golf clubs up for auction

Hardcore sports fans with deep pockets will have their chance to get their hands on a major piece of sports memorabilia.

The clubs used by legendary golfer Tiger Woods to win the Tiger Slam will be up for grabs.

Woods used the clubs to win all four major titles in both 2000 and 2001.

Auctioneers expect the price tag for the historic clubs to likely pass the million-dollar mark.

If they do, the clubs will become the first golf collectible with a seven-digit price tag.