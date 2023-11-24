Watch CBS News
Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI in Beverly Hills

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday in Beverly Hills on suspicion of driving while impaired, authorities said.

Haddish, 43, was taken into custody at about 5:45 a.m. at Beverly Drive north of Dayton Way, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Haddish was being booked on suspicion of DUI, police said.

Haddish had performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood Thursday night for the club's 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

The comedian is known for her roles in films including "Girls Trip," "Night School" and "Like a Boss."

First published on November 24, 2023 / 9:44 AM PST

