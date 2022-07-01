Watch CBS News
Local News

Tickets now on sale for the "Golden Girl Kitchen"

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Tickets to "Golden Girls" pop-up now on sale
Tickets to "Golden Girls" pop-up now on sale 00:48

Ever wanted to share a glass of rose with Rose or get a taste of Sophia's lasagna? Then you'll want to buy tickets to the "Golden Girls Kitchen" pop-up happening this month.

The Golden Girls Kitchen opens July 30 in Beverly Hills. The experience recreates the Miami home the four famous roommates shared and happens to open on Golden Girls Day.

The 90-minute experience includes a menu inspired by Rose, Blanche, Dorothy, and Sophia, created by executive chef Royce Burke, of Dino's Famous Chicken. Naturally, there will be photogenic spots to share the experience on social media and a pop-up store selling Golden Girls merchandise.

The organizer of Golden Girls Kitchen has done previous pop-ups dedicated to "Saved By The Bell" and "Good Burger."

To buy tickets, visit the Bucketlisters.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 3:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.