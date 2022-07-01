Tickets now on sale for the "Golden Girl Kitchen"

Ever wanted to share a glass of rose with Rose or get a taste of Sophia's lasagna? Then you'll want to buy tickets to the "Golden Girls Kitchen" pop-up happening this month.

The Golden Girls Kitchen opens July 30 in Beverly Hills. The experience recreates the Miami home the four famous roommates shared and happens to open on Golden Girls Day.

The 90-minute experience includes a menu inspired by Rose, Blanche, Dorothy, and Sophia, created by executive chef Royce Burke, of Dino's Famous Chicken. Naturally, there will be photogenic spots to share the experience on social media and a pop-up store selling Golden Girls merchandise.

The organizer of Golden Girls Kitchen has done previous pop-ups dedicated to "Saved By The Bell" and "Good Burger."

To buy tickets, visit the Bucketlisters.