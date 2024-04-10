Tickets on sale for the "Spooky Swap Meet" at Heritage Square Museum

Halloween in April? That's right, Los Angeles' Spooky Swap Meet is back at the Heritage Square Museum at the end of the month.

The Spooky Swap Meet started four years ago and offers a highly curated flea market focused on vintage or previously owned Halloween decor, props, costumes, furnishings, collectibles, and other creepy antiquities. Additionally, attendees can get their fortune told, hunt some ghosts, or even go trick-or-treating at the Victorian manors at the museum.

The three-day event starts on April 26 and continues until April 28. Here are the opening and closing times for each day:

Friday, April 26, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for general admission start at $19. Guests must enter the event during their designated time slots but may stay longer than one hour. Infants under one year old can get in for free. Parking is limited, but there are VIP parking spaces that cost a little more than the general admission.

The event's entrance is at 3515 Pasadena Ave., Los Angeles, but parking will be available nearby at 3545 Pasadena Ave. VIP parking will have a three-hour time limit.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Heritage Square Museum's nonprofit foundation. Tickets are available on the event's website.

Cosplays and costumes are encouraged, but the organizers ask people to avoid scaring other guests.

The Heritage Square Museum aims to preserve the history of Southern California's first 100 years.