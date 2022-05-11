Watch CBS News
Three wounded in Canoga Park shooting

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Three people were wounded in a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Canoga Park early Wednesday morning.

According to Los Angeles police, the shooting was reported at 12:52 a.m. in the area of Loma Verde and De Soto avenues.

Officers arrived to find two victims with gunshot wounds, police said. They were rushed to a hospital.

Investigators later learned that a third shooting victim was taken to a hospital by car, police said.

All three victims were in stable condition.

Footage from the scene showed bullet casings littering the ground. The circumstances of the shooting and a motive were unclear. There was no immediate suspect information. 

