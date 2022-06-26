Three vehicle crash in Sawtelle area sends six people to hospital

SKY2 was over the scene in the Sawtelle area where a three-vehicle crash sent three people with non-life threatening injuries to the hospital. A 79-year-old woman was also hospitalized and is in critical condition, according to City News Service.

The crash took place on the 2200 block of S. Sawtelle Boulevard, near W. Olympic Boulevard and the 405 Freeway.

Two of the other victims who were hospitalized were a 20-year-old and 23-year-old woman. The women's injuries are not expected to be serious.

A 70-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.