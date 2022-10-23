Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano

At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday.

Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Rancho Mission Viejo - Firefighters, including our hazmat team are on scene in the 30800 block of Gateway Pl for a hazardous materials incident. Four employees have been attended to by our firefighter paramedics. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/mfKKVAEMGf — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) October 23, 2022

Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo.

Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation.