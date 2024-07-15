Three people hospitalized after car crash in San Fernando
Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department took three people to the hospital after a violent crash in San Fernando Monday night.
The two-car collision happened at 500 S. San Fernando Mission Boulevard at about 8:25 p.m. One of the cars crashed into a nearby telephone pole.
Firefighters extricated one of the occupants. Paramedics took one man, a woman, and another person to the hospital shortly afterward.
It's unclear what caused the crash.