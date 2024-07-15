Three people hospitalized after car crash in San Fernando

Two cars slam into San Fernando Valley business

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department took three people to the hospital after a violent crash in San Fernando Monday night.

The two-car collision happened at 500 S. San Fernando Mission Boulevard at about 8:25 p.m. One of the cars crashed into a nearby telephone pole.

Firefighters extricated one of the occupants. Paramedics took one man, a woman, and another person to the hospital shortly afterward.

It's unclear what caused the crash.