Watch CBS News
Local News

Three people hospitalized after car crash in San Fernando

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Two cars slam into San Fernando Valley business
Two cars slam into San Fernando Valley business 00:46

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department took three people to the hospital after a violent crash in San Fernando Monday night. 

The two-car collision happened at 500 S. San Fernando Mission Boulevard at about 8:25 p.m. One of the cars crashed into a nearby telephone pole. 

Firefighters extricated one of the occupants. Paramedics took one man, a woman, and another person to the hospital shortly afterward. 

It's unclear what caused the crash.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.