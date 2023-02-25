Watch CBS News
Three motorhomes swept away in Valencia RV Park

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Three motorhomes were swept into the Santa Clara River early Saturday morning when an embankment collapsed in an RV motorhome park in Valencia.

The incident took place at the Valencia Travel Village RV Park and crews responded around 12:30 a.m., according to LA County Fire.

No one was inside the motorhomes when the embankment collapsed and no injuries were reported.

The motorhomes have been located downstream, but the embankment is continuing to erode.

First published on February 25, 2023 / 8:40 AM

