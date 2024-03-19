Three men charged for organized retail crime operation resulting in more than $300k in losses

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday announced more than 27 felony charges against three men for their alleged involvement in an organized retail crime operation across Southern California.

The investigation found that the men took part in crimes in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside, Alameda and Santa Clara Counties, where they targeted high-end stores and cost more than $300,000 in losses.

Isaiah Abdullah, 26, Ishmael Baptist, 25, and Nickolas Mallory, 26, were all charged with organized retail theft, robbery and grand theft, according to the California Department of Justice.

Bonta says that the suspect conducted smash-and-grab style thefts where they would run into stores and grab purses and other expensive items before fleeing from the scene. Merchandise was taken from stores like Burberry, Prada, Sunglass Hut, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Michael Kors, Gucci, Coach, Versace and Maison Margiela.

"Organized retail theft harms businesses, retailers and consumers — and puts the public at risk," Bonta said during a press conference at the LAPD headquarters on Tuesday. "Organized retail crime has been plaguing our state for far too long."

During the course of their investigation, officers also seized five firearms, Bonta said.

The multi-department investigation included personnel from Los Angeles Police Departments Organized Retail Task Force, San Diego Police Department, Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Costa Mesa Police Department, Newport Beach Police Department, Livermore Police Department and Palo Alto Police Department.

"A strong economy, and a feeling of safety, should not be disrupted in any community by a delinquent few," said LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton, who also spoke at the conference. "We will continue to strengthen public safety and build trust with our businesses and consumers alike, through the incredible work of our local and regional partners."