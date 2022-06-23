Three men arrested in connection with Encino home-invasion robbery

Authorities took three men wanted in connection with a home-invasion robbery in Encino into custody Wednesday.

The robbery was reported just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 7900 block of Valley Vista Boulevard. Officers received a call from a woman at the location before her phone was apparently disconnected as she was speaking.

Los Angeles Police Department officers went to the scene and "observed suspects, wearing dark clothing and masks, exiting the residence with suitcases in hand," according to their incident report.

After the suspects fled from the area, a perimeter was set and canine teams were utilized in their location and eventual arrest.

As a result, Los Angeles residents Maliek Villafranco, 25, Darion Abbott, 29, and Jajuan Young, 25, were all taken into custody and booked on suspicion of robbery. While Young was being held without bail, both Villafranco and Abbott were being held on $200,000 bail.

According to the residents of the home, the three suspects forced their entry by prying open a back window, before holding them at gunpoint as they stole money, a watch and a cell phone.

All of the property was returned to the victims.

Anyone with information or video regarding the crime was urged to call Detective Dunlop at (818) 374-7730.