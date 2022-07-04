Three men arrested for possession of nearly 20 pounds of fentanyl in Barstow

Authorities arrested three men in Barstow on Thursday after they were found to be in possession of nearly 20 pounds of fentanyl.

A joint effort between Barstow Police Department and Alameda County Sheriff's Department detectives found that a load of the extremely powerful opioid was expected to be transported through Barstow.

The ASCD detective was able to provide a description of the vehicle, a red Toyota Camry, as well as the license plate number to Barstow police.

They located the Toyota, which was traveling northbound along the 115 Freeway just before 12:30 a.m.

Officers were able to obtain a search warrant for the vehicle, where they found around 20 pounds of blue fentanyl pills in plastic bags. According to detectives, the street value of the narcotics were worth up to $350,000.

All three suspects, who are all reportedly from Honduras, were arrested and booked for possession of fentanyl for sale and transportation of fentanyl with intent to sell.

The suspect driving the vehicle has been identified as Oscar Josue Hernandez Escoto, 27, while the other two suspects have been identified as Jose Raul Hernandez Avila, 36, and Osman Dominguez, 24.