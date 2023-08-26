Three killed in South L.A. two vehicle crash

Three people were killed Saturday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles, near the Westmont community of

unincorporated Los Angeles County.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at South Vermont Avenue and West Century Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Two other people were transported to hospitals and are in critical condition.

The Los Angeles Police Department is to take over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the traffic

crash.

No other information is available at this time.