Three killed in South L.A. two vehicle crash
Three people were killed Saturday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles, near the Westmont community of
unincorporated Los Angeles County.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at South Vermont Avenue and West Century Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Two other people were transported to hospitals and are in critical condition.
The Los Angeles Police Department is to take over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the traffic
crash.
No other information is available at this time.
