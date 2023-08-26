Watch CBS News
Local

Three killed in South L.A. two vehicle crash

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Three people were killed Saturday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles, near the Westmont community of
unincorporated Los Angeles County.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at South Vermont Avenue and West Century Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Two other people were transported to hospitals and are in critical condition.

The Los Angeles Police Department is to take over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the traffic
crash. 

No other information is available at this time. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 7:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.