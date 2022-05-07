Three injured, one seriously in collision involving bus in Baldwin Park

Three injured, one seriously following multi-vehicle crash involving bus in Baldwin Park

Authorities were dispatched to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Baldwin Park Friday evening, which involved a bus.

As a result, three people were injured, one of which is considered to be in serious condition.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collision on Downing Avenue and Ramona Boulevard, though with Sky9 over the scene a large amount of debris could be seen littering the roadways in all directions, with one vehicle resting on its side.

The front windshield of the bus also appeared to be shattered. CBS reporters learned that a person nearly flew out of the window of the bus when the collision occurred.

The intersection remained closed as Los Angeles Police Department officers conducted their investigation.