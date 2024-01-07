Three injured after strong winds topple tree in West Hollywood

Three people were injured when strong winds toppled a large tree at the Melrose Trading Post in West Hollywood on Sunday.

The ordeal began just before 1 p.m. at the flea market located at 7850 Melrose Avenue, where Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched, according to the department.

They arrived to find that all the people trapped by the fall had been safely removed from under the sprawling branches, but that three were injured. Of those three, two were workers and one was a shopper.

One of those patients was taken to a hospital via ambulance but their condition was not immediately known.

This was just one of several wind-related incidents reported across the Southland on Sunday, as strong gusts continued to blow through the area, even prompting California Highway Patrol to issue a warning for driver heading through the Grapevine late Sunday evening.

In North Hollywood, a large tree fell onto a house and gas line in the 10900 block of Archwood Street, and a different tree crushed the front driver and passenger side of a car in the 11000 block of La Maida Street. No injuries were reported in either event.