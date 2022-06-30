Three injured after speeding car slams into parked vehicles, lands on fence in Watts

The driver of a speeding vehicle left three injured women, damaged cars and property in its wake before landing on top of a fence in Watts early Thursday morning.

Los Angeles Police Department officers on the scene detailed that the driver, expected to be traveling at a high rate of speed heading southbound along Compton Avenue, slammed into at least one parked car a little before 2:15 a.m.. After the initial collision the suspect's vehicle continued moving until it jumped a curb, crashed through a cinderblock wall and landed on top of a fence in front of a residence.

Three women were believed to be sitting inside of one of the parked vehicles at the time of the crash. Two of the women required medical transport for injuries sustained, while one was able to drive themselves to the hospital.

CBSLA

"From what it looks like, three to four houses have been affected by this," said LAPD Sergeant David Ramirez. "At least three fences have been removed or damaged because of the vehicle."

The vehicle is also believed to be resting on power lines in the area, prompting an emergency response from Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

None of the occupants of the home were injured, though the home was hit by some debris.

There was no additional information available on the driver, as investigators surveyed the scene.