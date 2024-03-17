Watch CBS News
Three hospitalized after being found unconscious in car at Huntington Beach parking structure

By Dean Fioresi

Three people were hospitalized after they were found unconscious inside of a car parked in a Huntington Beach parking structure late Sunday. 

Emergency crews were sent to the structure, located in the 300 block of Main Street near Olive Avenue, at around 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports of the people found in the car, according to Huntington Beach city officials. 

When Huntington Beach Police Department and Fire Department crews arrived, they found the three people inside of the car and began to render aid. 

All three were taken to nearby hospitals. They had still not regained consciousness but were said to be breathing at the time of transport.

There was no information immediately available on the ages or genders of the victims. 

It remains unclear what caused the incident. Investigators are looking into whether illicit drugs are involved, city officials said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 17, 2024 / 10:08 PM PDT

