3 earthquakes occur within minutes, jolting California's Bay Area

A series of small earthquakes jolted residents in northern California on Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an initial 3.5 earthquake at 6:01 a.m. local time near Pacifica, followed by a pair of 2.6 aftershocks at 6:03 and 6:04 a.m. local time.

According to CBS San Francisco, there were no reports of damage or injuries. Residents from Santa Cruz to San Francisco felt the quakes.

The earthquakes come as strong winds and heavy showers impact the Bay Area, CBS San Francisco reported. California has also seen heavy snow and strong rain in recent weeks.