Three dozen arrested in connection with retail thefts in San Bernardino County

Three dozen people were arrested in connection with a string of retail thefts targeting Rancho Cucamonga's popular Victoria Gardens shopping center in recent weeks.

Images of some items retrieved by deputies during search warrants. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

A weeks-long investigation that spanned from April 19 to May 2 resulted in 14 felony arrests and 22 misdemeanor arrests as detectives from several local agencies including the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, San Bernardino Police Department and California Highway Patrol.

Investigators served two search warrants in the retail theft operation targeting stores at the shopping center, recovering more than $17,700 in stolen property, deputies said in a statement.

The department began to concentrate efforts to curb rising retail thefts in Nov. 2023 with Operation SMASH & Grab, which focuses on the Rancho Cucamonga, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Victorville and Chino Hills areas in hopes of disrupting and dismantling retail store theft crews.

"These violent criminals terrorize the citizens of San Bernardino County by utilizing intimidation tactics and a mob mentality that creates an unsafe and uncomfortable shopping environment for our residents," said the statement from SBSD.

Investigators use both conventional and non-conventional tactics to "lessen the blight created by these bad actors," the statement said.

No information was provided on the identities or charges against the suspects in the ongoing investigation.